IIPO Pakistan, UMDC join hands to foster awareness among Future Medical Leaders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) of Pakistan and United Medical and Dental College (UMDC) have collaborated to promote intellectual property (IP) awareness among medical students, researchers, and technologists.

This initiative aims to equip the next generation of medical professionals with essential knowledge on intellectual property rights (IPRs), a communique said.

The joint effort focuses on the newly adopted WIPO treaty addressing the intersection of intellectual property, genetic resources, and traditional knowledge.

This groundbreaking treaty empowers countries to safeguard their heritage and national resources.

Ambassador Farukh Amil, Chairperson of IPO Pakistan, emphasized, "Securing our national assets through intellectual property protection is crucial for Pakistan's economic security. We must empower our youth to safeguard our heritage and resources."

An interactive panel discussion featuring experts Dr. Danish Khan(Director UMDC), Dr. Owais H. Shaikh(IP consultant) Ms. Erum Rasheed(Senior Patent Attorney) and Ms. Zubia Hassan(Controller of Patents & Registrar of Designs) highlighted the urgency for youth to grasp IP concepts. They stressed the significance of IP in shaping Pakistan's future.