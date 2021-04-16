IIRO dispatches Ramazan relief package for poor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :International Islamic Relief Organization (IIRO) has dispatched edible items in different parts of the country for needy people.

The relief goods will be distributed among 4,000 poor families.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of dispatching the food package.

Qadri said besides distributing food among the needy people, the IIRO had also undertaken projects for the welfare of orphans.

He said more relief packages would be delivered to the poor families during the holy month of Ramazan.

He thanked the Saudi government for such kind acts.