(IIU) Decides To Conduct Combing Operation In Hostels Of University.

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 02:36 PM

(IIU) decides to conduct combing operation in hostels of university.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) slamabad, December 15 (Online) Due to student unrest the administration of the Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 15th December, 2019) nternational Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) slamic University (Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) U) has decided to conduct combing operation in the hostels of the university.

All Pakistani boys living in the old and new campuses of the university have been ordered to vacate the hostels.

One student Tufailul Rehman has been killed in clashes between the university's two students groups. The groups have been still trading blames.

