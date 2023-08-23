Open Menu

IIU Establishes International Office For Foreign Faculty Members, Students

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 06:11 PM

IIU establishes international office for foreign faculty members, students

International Islamic University (IIU) has established an International Office in order to facilitate not only international students but also international faculty members and teachers sponsored by foreign agencies, as per directives of President IIU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :International Islamic University (IIU) has established an International Office in order to facilitate not only international students but also international faculty members and teachers sponsored by foreign agencies, as per directives of President IIU.

Prior to this, there was only the overseas section, but now as per new strategic plan 2022-26 and organogram of the university, the international office will cater the needs of international students and teachers, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

This initiative is a part of achieving the strategic plan's goal within the Targeted Priority Areas (Growth and Academic Excellence - the 9th and 13th performance indicators).

This significant step will contribute in creating an ideal and attractive scientific environment, as it contains an office dedicated for the affairs of international students and faculty members.

The office will also provide various services to faculty members sponsored by external supporting agencies to serve as a link between teachers and sponsoring parties.

