IIU holds workshop on 'funding research and writing winning proposals'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A workshop titled "Funding your research: A workshop on writing a winning proposal" was organized by the Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the International Islamic University (IIU).

Addressing the participants, IIUI President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi appreciated the efforts of the offices of Vice President Research and Enterprise (R&E) and ORIC and said research was the top priority and such activities were necessary.

He said, "We are working to make both research and academic excellence basic recognitions of this university." He opined that finding opportunities for research and finally clinching that hunt needed training and guidance, and the workshop was a constructive step in that regard.

He stressed that university researchers should remain updated about the requirements of contemporary research funding as it would not only help bring more research funding for the institution but it would also be a prime source of improvement in university rankings.

Dr Hammad Omer, a Commonwealth scholar and Dr Farida Anjum, Director Research and Innovation Division of the Higher education Commission delivered lectures on the opportunities available for funding with the HEC and other national and international organizations.

They discussed in detail the procedures and guidelines to win various projects and funding.

Dr Hammad Omer talked about writing winning proposals and highlighted the essentials of research proposals, common pitfalls to avoid, and improvement stages and techniques during writing proposals and before their submission.

He presented "A Case Study: Self Experience of his research titled: "How Holy Quran Memorization Affects Our Memory", which was appreciated by the audience.

Dr Farida Anjum, Director (Research & Innovation Division) HEC, enlightened about the funding opportunities. She presented comprehensive information about the HEC Competitive Research Grants and Evaluation Criteria.

Vice President Research and Enterprise Prof Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed and Prof Dr Muhammad Amir, Director ORIC , also spoke on the occasion.