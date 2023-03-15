UrduPoint.com

IIU Holds Workshop On 'funding Research And Writing Winning Proposals'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 11:40 PM

IIU holds workshop on 'funding research and writing winning proposals'

A workshop titled "Funding your research: A workshop on writing a winning proposal" was organized by the Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the International Islamic University (IIU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A workshop titled "Funding your research: A workshop on writing a winning proposal" was organized by the Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the International Islamic University (IIU).

Addressing the participants, IIUI President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi appreciated the efforts of the offices of Vice President Research and Enterprise (R&E) and ORIC and said research was the top priority and such activities were necessary.

He said, "We are working to make both research and academic excellence basic recognitions of this university." He opined that finding opportunities for research and finally clinching that hunt needed training and guidance, and the workshop was a constructive step in that regard.

He stressed that university researchers should remain updated about the requirements of contemporary research funding as it would not only help bring more research funding for the institution but it would also be a prime source of improvement in university rankings.

Dr Hammad Omer, a Commonwealth scholar and Dr Farida Anjum, Director Research and Innovation Division of the Higher education Commission delivered lectures on the opportunities available for funding with the HEC and other national and international organizations.

They discussed in detail the procedures and guidelines to win various projects and funding.

Dr Hammad Omer talked about writing winning proposals and highlighted the essentials of research proposals, common pitfalls to avoid, and improvement stages and techniques during writing proposals and before their submission.

He presented "A Case Study: Self Experience of his research titled: "How Holy Quran Memorization Affects Our Memory", which was appreciated by the audience.

Dr Farida Anjum, Director (Research & Innovation Division) HEC, enlightened about the funding opportunities. She presented comprehensive information about the HEC Competitive Research Grants and Evaluation Criteria.

Vice President Research and Enterprise Prof Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed and Prof Dr Muhammad Amir, Director ORIC , also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Enterprise HEC International Islamic University Top

Recent Stories

1st Chief of Naval Staff International Sailing Reg ..

1st Chief of Naval Staff International Sailing Regatta commences

2 minutes ago
 Austin, Shoigu Discuss Drone Incident During Phone ..

Austin, Shoigu Discuss Drone Incident During Phone Call Wednesday - US Defense O ..

2 minutes ago
 Advocacy Group Sues Biden Admin. to Halt ConocoPhi ..

Advocacy Group Sues Biden Admin. to Halt ConocoPhillips Oil Project in Alaska - ..

2 minutes ago
 First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

20 minutes ago
 Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Pat ..

Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Patients - Official

22 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.