IIU invites applications for admission in short Arabic courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The International Islamic University (IIU) has invited applications from students for getting admission in short courses for understanding Arabic language.

According to a university official, a two-month (eight-week) Summer Arabic course of short duration would begin on June 20, while a Sunday learning Arabic course of 24 week duration would commence from June 5.

The fee of each course is Rs 15,000.

Candidates having Matric or equivalent religious certificate were eligible to apply for the courses, the official said.

The candidates interested in getting admission in Sunday Arabic courses must deposit their fee by June 03. While last date for depositing fee for Summer Arabic course was June 17.

Further details could be obtained on phone no 051-9019919; 0334-5085701.