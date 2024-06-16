IIU Invites Applications For Enrollment In Summer Arabic Language Courses
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The International Islamic University (IIU) has asked interested students to submit applications for admission to the summer Arabic language learning courses by June 28, 2024.
According to an official, the 8-week course, with separate classes for male and female students, will begin on July 1, 2024. The university has offered courses in certificates, diplomas, and advanced diplomas in three categories, separately for male and female aspirants.
The Certificate in Arabic Language is designed for students with no prior understanding of Arabic. The Diploma in Arabic Language is intended for those who have completed the Certificate program.
At the same time, the Advanced Diploma course is available to students who have completed the Diploma program at IIU or any other recognised institute.
Each eligible student needed to pay a fee of Rs 15,000 for the entire course. Classes are scheduled from Monday to Thursday each week, with sessions held from 5 pm to 7:30 pm for male students and 9 am to 12 noon for female students.
For more information, please visit www.iiu.edu.pk/?page_id=4470 or contact relevant IIU staff at 051-9019919 or 0334-5085701.
