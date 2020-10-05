UrduPoint.com
IIU Invites Applications For Short Arabic Courses Admission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The International Islamic University (IIU) has invited applications from students for getting admission in short courses for understanding Arabic language.

According to a university official, a 12 week long Short Arabic course would begin from October 20.

Candidates having Matric or equivalent religious certificate were eligible to apply for the courses till October 16. The fee of the Arabic course is Rs 10,000, the official said.

The three days a week class timings of Courses would be 5:15 pm to 8:15 pm for male students and 02:30 pm to 5:30 pm for female students on each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Male students could obtain their admission forms from Imam Abu Hanifa campus and female aspirants could obtain admission forms from Fatima Block, new Campus, Sector H-10.

Forms could be downloaded from www.iiu.edu.pk. 25 percent concession in fee is available for five or more applicants of same institution or the two or more aspirants having blood relations.

The students were being enrolled in three categories including certificate in Arabic Language, Diploma in Arabic Language and Advance Diploma in Arabic Language Courses.

The certificate course was being offered to the students, who don't know Arabic language. Diploma Course was being offered to the students, who had completed certificate course in Arabic Language from any university or institution and Advance Diploma Course was being offered to those, who had completed their Diploma Course from any institute or university.

Further details could be obtained by visiting website www.iiu.edu.pk or by calling 051-9019919; 0334-5085701.

