IIU Invites Applications For Short Arabic Courses Admission

Sun 24th November 2019

IIU invites applications for short Arabic courses admission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The International Islamic University (IIU) has invited applications from the students for getting admission in short courses for understanding Arabic language.

According to a university official, a twenty four-week long Arabic course would begin on Dec 22. The certificate course has been designed for the students having no knowledge of Arabic language, while diploma courses were being offered to students having passed certificate course from IIU or any other institution and advance diploma courses have been designed for students, who have already completed diploma course from IIU or any other institution.

The fee of Sunday Arabic course was Rs 10,000 each.

Candidates having Matric or equivalent religious certificate were eligible to apply for the courses till by December 20, the official said. The forms could be downloaded from www.iiu.edu.pk. Five or more students affiliated with one institution and close relatives including mother,father, sister and brother applying for admission simultaneously would be given 25 percent discount in fee.

The Sunday class timings of Arabic Short Course for both male and females would be 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Further details could be obtained by visiting website www.iiu.edu.pk or by calling 051-9019919; 0334-5085701.

