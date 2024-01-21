IIU Offers Sunday Classes For Arabic Language Learning
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), invited applications from students interested in enrolling in short Sunday courses to learn the Arabic language.
According to the University official, a 24 week Arabic learning course, taking place only on Sundays, is set to begin on February 18, 2024.
Admissions are open in three phases: certificate for individuals without prior knowledge of Arabic, diploma for those who complete the certificate course, and advanced diploma for those who finish the diploma course either at the Islamic university or elsewhere.
The fee for each of the three courses is Rs 15,000. Classes for males and females are held separately from 10 am to 2 pm, exclusively on Sundays. The deadline for fee payment is February 16.
