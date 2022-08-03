IIU organizes dua for martyrs of Pak Army at Faisal Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :International Islamic University (IIU) organized dua for the departed souls of six Army officers who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash, at Faisal Mosque on Wednesday.

The dua was organized for the martyrs including Quetta Corps Commander Lt. General Sarfraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brig. Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

It was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, high ups and employees of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, leadership of International Islamic University (IIUI), faculty, employees and students as well as residents of twin cities and renowned personalities from all walks of life.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Director General, Dawah academy, IIUI prayed for the departed souls of the Pakistan Army Officers and Soldiers.

He also prayed for the peace and stability of the country and unity of the Muslim Ummah.