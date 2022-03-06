IIU president stresses students to adopt online free courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :President, International Islamic University Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, stressed upon the students to adopt online virtual free courses.

He was addressing an enthralled audience of newly admitted students the other day in a welcome orientation ceremony at Faisal Masjid.

The ceremony was organized by Directorates of Students Affairs (male and female) of the university.

In a maiden speech to the new students in presence of Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, Professors, senior faculty members and relevant officials, the IIU President urged the students to adopt patience and consistency adding that these are the attributes that lead to success. He opined that same is the case with the education as it needs immense hard work, dedicated learning and devotion.

The IIU President highlighting the importance of virtual learning stressed upon the students to adopt online virtual free courses.

"You are the future, take the responsibility and raise the lamp of knowledge, we will always be there to make your life a real success" Dr. Hathal said while discussing the importance of youth.

He told that the university is preparing a curriculum according to the latest changes and trends to make our place among the top universities of the world.

IIU President urged the students to disseminate peace while reiterating the resolve the Islamic character building, disciplined conduct and peaceful atmosphere of learning will be ensured on campus. "I wish you a successful journey of education" he prayed at the end of his speech. On the occasion, the IIU also inaugurated the website of Directorate of Student Advisors.

In his speech, Vice President Academics Prof.

Dr. Ayaz Afsar elaborated the International character of the university.

He said the university is having students from more than 40 countries and a dedicated campus for female students is a unique distinction. Dr. Ayaz mentioned the recent ranking that IIUI is among top 200 youngest universities across the world.

He also shared accolades won by university researchers being among the top 2 percent of the world. The Vice President also told that university focuses on every aspect of providing elite resources of learning and university will soon have a separate library for the female students.

Vice President, Female Campus, Prof. Dr. Samina Malik in her speech focused on Islamic character of university, its traditions, its approach to adopting modern trends and peaceful milieu of learning.

She discussed the distinction of separate campus of the university and also shared the vision of management to inculcate Islamic teachings and its efforts to produce balanced and harmonious minds.

Earlier, Students Advisors Dr. Tauqeer Hussain Sargana and Dr. Summiya Chughtai in the introductory remarks apprised of the vision, facilities and major events under Directorate of the Students Affairs and code of conduct. They told about the co-curricular, sports activities, fitness facilities, career counseling and recreation based activities.

They also announced that construction of a national cricket academy shall be completed in a couple of years that will be a first this sort of facility at any university in the country.

The academy will be having state of the art sports center and an international level ground. Students were also briefed by them about various societies for the students.