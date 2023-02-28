IIU President urges students to adopt patience, consistency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :President, International Islamic University (IIU), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi Tuesday urged the students to adopt patience and consistency which were the attributes that lead to success.

He was addressing an enthralled audience of newly admitted students in a welcome orientation ceremony held at Faisal Masjid.

The ceremony was organized by Directorates of Students Affairs (male and female) of the university.

In a maiden speech to the new students in presence of Vice President Academics, Students Advisors and relevant officials, the president IIU termed hard work, dedicated learning and devotion key to success.

"You are the future, take the responsibility and raise the lamp of knowledge, we will always be there to make your life a real success" Dr. Hathal said while discussing the importance of youth.

"We are committed to provide all the logistic, learning and counseling support in all fields to our students, our mission is to prepare the generations for the future" the IIU president said.

He said that love for the homeland was a necessary attribute that must be adopted by the youth.

He also called upon the educational institutions to inculcate the passion and love for the country in the minds of youth.

Dr. Hathal also hailed the fervor and emotional attachment of the Pakistani nation for its homeland.

Talking about the challenges of youth of Muslim world, Dr. Hathal said students must prepare themselves for the future.

Belief in one's self and benefiting from the best learning opportunities at varsities was the way to deal with the contemporary challenges, Dr. Hathal said.

He said the "Magic Formula "for success was all about behaving in the best manner according to the values of the educational institution.

He said that the university was preparing a curriculum according to the latest changes and trends to make our place among the top universities of the world.

The IIU president highlighting the importance of virtual learning stressed upon the students to adopt online virtual free courses.

The IIU president urged the students to disseminate peace while reiterating the resolve of Islamic character building, disciplined conduct and peaceful atmosphere of learning would be ensured on campus.

"I wish you a successful journey of education" he prayed at the end of his speech.

Earlier, Students Advisors Dr. Rizwan Aftab and Dr. Summiya Chughtai in the introductory remarks apprised of the vision, facilities and major events under Directorate of the Students Affairs and code of conduct.

They talked about co-curricular, sports activities, fitness facilities, career counseling and recreation based activities.

They said that the university focused on every aspect of providing elite resources of learning and the university would soon have a separate library for the female students.

Later, in the lucky draw, the IIU president distributed prizes among the male and female students.