IIU to emerge as best institutions to serve country: President IIU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :President International Islamic University ( IIU), Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi Monday reiterated his resolve that IIU will be among top solution providers and best institutions to serve the society.

He was speaking with the faculties of Shariah and Law and Usuluddin (Islamic Studies) during his visit to the male campus.

IIU President reviewed the arrangements for academic activities, classes and initiatives taken for the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prepared for global pandemic.

On the arrival at the new campus (male), the IIU President was welcomed by Deans, senior faculty and staff members.

Both the Deans, on the occasion, respectively briefed the IIU President on various departments, goals, achievements, ongoing activities, strengths and weaknesses of the faculties.

Dr Hathal said both Islamic Studies and Shariah and Law are the core globally known faculties that have given the best human resource to the world.

IIU President vowed that maximum facilities will be provided to the faculty and students.

He also urged for promotion of research that shall have relevance to societal needs.

He also stressed upon the students to remain devoted to studies and termed them as an asset for Muslim world.

President IIU also reiterated his resolve that the university would keep providing a milieu of peace and high quality contemporary education integrated with teachings of islam.