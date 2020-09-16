UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IIU,HEC Explore Avenues Of Cooperation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

IIU,HEC explore avenues of cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :President, International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi in a meeting with Chairman, Higher Education Commission, Dr. Tariq Banuri held here Wednesday discussed exploring avenues of cooperation in promotion of quality education.

The chairman HEC was called on by IIU President. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in societies building were discussed.

IIU President briefed Dr. Tariq on IIUI's vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence.  IIU President vowed that he will be in the leading ranks for cooperation with the HEC chief as per his aspirations for improvements in higher education.

Dr. Hathal said that IIU will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world.

On the occasion, Chairman HEC felicitated Dr. Hathal on assuming duties as IIU's President and wished him luck for achieving the set goals.  While appreciating the role of IIU in society building and services, Dr. Tariq assured of maximum support to IIU.

He said universities must be given opportunities for linkages and promote exchange of experiences through mutual cooperation.

Later, IIU President also called on HEC Executive Director, Dr. Fateh Marri where he discussed matters pertaining to academic excellence and importance of universities in society building.

Both the officials also discussed ways of enhancing cooperation for quality education between varsities of the country.

Related Topics

World Exchange Education HEC International Islamic University Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Institutions witnessed maximum attendance on secon ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese academy launches researcher projects on oz ..

2 minutes ago

NADRA temporarily clears suspected CNICs: Senate t ..

2 minutes ago

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in southern US

3 minutes ago

IHC seeks CDA comments in affectees compensation c ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Law Enforcement Confirms Suicide of Neo-Na ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.