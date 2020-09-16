IIU,HEC explore avenues of cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :President, International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi in a meeting with Chairman, Higher Education Commission, Dr. Tariq Banuri held here Wednesday discussed exploring avenues of cooperation in promotion of quality education.

The chairman HEC was called on by IIU President. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in societies building were discussed.

IIU President briefed Dr. Tariq on IIUI's vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence. IIU President vowed that he will be in the leading ranks for cooperation with the HEC chief as per his aspirations for improvements in higher education.

Dr. Hathal said that IIU will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world.

On the occasion, Chairman HEC felicitated Dr. Hathal on assuming duties as IIU's President and wished him luck for achieving the set goals. While appreciating the role of IIU in society building and services, Dr. Tariq assured of maximum support to IIU.

He said universities must be given opportunities for linkages and promote exchange of experiences through mutual cooperation.

Later, IIU President also called on HEC Executive Director, Dr. Fateh Marri where he discussed matters pertaining to academic excellence and importance of universities in society building.

Both the officials also discussed ways of enhancing cooperation for quality education between varsities of the country.