UrduPoint.com

IIUI Acting President Visits Male Hostels, Listen Students' Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 08:50 PM

IIUI Acting President visits male hostels, listen students' issues

Acting President of International Islamic University (IIU) Professor. Dr. N. B. Jumani, chaired a session on Thursday at hostel 5 and 6 of the university where he listened to the students in presence of all the relevant officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Acting President of International Islamic University (IIU) Professor. Dr. N. B. Jumani, chaired a session on Thursday at hostel 5 and 6 of the university where he listened to the students in presence of all the relevant officers.

He along with all the Directors personally visited various places at the hostel of male campus and inspected the overall situation.

The session was attended by all the Directors and their relevant officials of the departments, while Dr. Abrar Anver, Provost of male hostels, was also present on the occasion.

Listening to the problems of the students and addressing the issues, the Acting President directed that there must be no negligence in addressing the immediate solvable issues.

He desired that all the concerned departments according to the identified problems at the hostels must chalk out plans and submit the reports along with solutions in his office at the earliest as he would be personally supervising all matters discussed in hostels during this visit.

He directed that improvement in security, cleanliness, hygiene, electrical, gardening, civil and overall life quality in the hostels is the top priority.

He also visited the turnstile gates and advised that strict vigilance and monitoring must be ensured to identify illegal boarders or any other irrelevant person.

He said that these visits and meet-ups shall continue and the administration teams in his supervision shall keep paying surprise visits as well. He also checked maintenance registers, availability of staff and mess facilities at the hostels.

On the occasion, Dr. Abrar Anver thanked the Acting President and his team for visiting the hostels. He said the students' community has felt really happy and blessed as the administration itself visits them and listens to them about their problems.

He also assured on the occasion that he would make it sure that not a single illegal boarder would be able to stay at the hostels. He apprised that the provost's office is making sure that only the boarder would benefit from the mess facility.

Related Topics

Visit Male International Islamic University All From Top

Recent Stories

Control Room set up to monitor LG election in Hyde ..

Control Room set up to monitor LG election in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 UAE businessmen call on PM; show readiness to expl ..

UAE businessmen call on PM; show readiness to explore investment potential of Pa ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

43 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Romania conducts raids in probe of influencer Andr ..

Romania conducts raids in probe of influencer Andrew Tate

3 minutes ago
 Inflation Expectations of Eurozone Residents Decre ..

Inflation Expectations of Eurozone Residents Decreased by 0.4% in November 2022 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.