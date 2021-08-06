IIUI allows LLB applicants for upcoming LAT test on August 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has provisionally allowed those applicants seeking admission in LLB (Hons) Shariah & Law in the Fall Semester 2021, who have applied for the upcoming LAT (Law Admission Test) scheduled to be held on August 8.

According to IIUI, the decision has been taken keeping in view the overwhelming response from the candidates in LLB Shariah & Law program.

The university administration has vowed that fair chance shall be provided to all the fresh candidates seeking admission in the said discipline.

The admission office also told that the information regarding date & time of admission tests/interviews will be updated on IIUI website (https://admission.iiu.edu.pk) soon and all candidates are advised to keep visiting the website and university official facebook page (@iiu.isbpk) for updates.