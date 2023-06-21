UrduPoint.com

IIUI, Bait-ul-Mal Ink MoU To Provide Financial Assistance To Needy Students

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 09:44 PM

International Islamic University (IIU) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for bilateral cooperation under which they will provide financial assistance to needy students of the university

The MoU signing ceremony was held here at the new campus of the university in which Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President IIU and Amir Fida Paracha, Managing Director Bait-ul-Mal signed the document.

The Bait-ul-Mal shall provide stipend to the 175 deserving and brilliant undergraduate students and 75 postgraduate students. These students shall be recommended by the university.

Both sides will jointly hold national and international days such as Universal Children Day, International Women Day, Thalassemia day, World blood day and World Aids Day. Bait-ul-Mal shall also provide internship facilities to the students of IIU.

Amir Fida Paracha said Bait ul Mal was keen to provide financial assistance to all the poor without discrimination of cost, creed and race.

He said bright students were an asset to the country and they would always remain the top priority of Bait ul Mal.

He said youth was a key to success and prosperity and we must invest in its education as it would produce the best results.

Speaking on the occasion, IIU President briefed about the university's services, collaborations for free education of needy students and vision of the university.

He thanked MD Bait ul Mal for always keeping IIU students in sight in terms of assistance. The university, through other druthers and possibilities, also keeps striving to assist the poor students, he added.

Dr Hathal hoped that the MoU would lead toward a further strengthened pathway between IIUI and Bait ul Mal. He also said that he will convey the vision and impressive services of Bait-ul-Mal to philanthropists across the globe and will also work as a bridge to initiate joint ventures for serving the societies.

The ceremony was also attended by Vice President Administration and Finance, Dr N.B. Jumani, Vice President Research and Enterprise Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed, and Director University Advancement and Financial Aid, Ms. Nuzhat Zareen.

