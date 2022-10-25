IIUI bids farewell in honour of Dr Masoom Yasinzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A farewell ceremony was arranged at the new campus in honour of outgoing Rector International Islamic University (IIU) Professor Dr Masoom Yasinzai who retired on Tuesday (October 25th) after serving the varsity for a decade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was arranged at the new campus in honour of outgoing Rector International Islamic University (IIU) Professor Dr Masoom Yasinzai who retired on Tuesday (October 25th) after serving the varsity for a decade.

The farewell ceremony was also joined by IIUI President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi along with the vice president, deans, directors and senior faculty members of the university.

Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi appreciated the efforts of Dr Masoom saying that his vision and his nature of hard work had set them on the track of success.

He said that the university would keep benefiting from his insights as being one of varsity's prudent contributors. "Dr Masoom shall always be consulted in the future to guide in the light of his experiences," he added and thanked the outgoing rector for his untiring work, honesty, selfless and altruistic services to the university.

Dr Masoom said that he had a special attachment with the university. He talked about his immense love and bonding with the IIUI saying "the university that faced many ups and downs, now, has been put on the pathway of progress and prosperity that has been followed by the recent management." He assured of his maximum support and voice for the IIUI on all forums saying that in future as well he would be among the leading ranks to make the IIUI one of the top universities of the world.

He thanked the Embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad for its continuous support to university, saying that KSA's cooperation during his service was exemplary.

He also thanked the IIUI Pro-chancellor Professor Dr Ahmad Salem Muhammad Al- Ameri for his support and guidance. He also appreciated the vision and policies of Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

After the ceremony, the IIUI president and vice president accompanied Professor Yasinzai to see him off.

Dr Masoom served the IIUI for 10 years and he is an international scientist who has also served as the vice chancellor of Balochistan University and Quaid-i-Azam University.

He had his Primary education from Kuchlak, a suburb of Quetta and his research and academic activities date back to 1980 when he started teaching at the University of Balochistan.

He is also known for his administrative and academic contributions in many universities, while he has played a vital role in launching the Civil Engineering programme and Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences at IIUI.

In recognition of his services in science and technology, he was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, while he was also awarded Aizaz e Fazeelat by the President of Pakistan.