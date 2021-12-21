IIUI commemorates World Day if Arabic

President, International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi Tuesday said that Arabic language is imperative to be taught to youth and vowed that IIUI will always be available in this regard to cooperate with all the institutions

He was addressing a seminar organized by the Faculty of Arabic on the occasion of World Day of Arabic at Faisal Masjid Campus of the university.

IIU President said, once the pandemic ends, the university will start comprehensive activities in the shape of conferences, seminars, courses and dialogues with the collaboration of Saudi Ministry of Culture.

IIU President said, Arabic is language of Quran and Sunnah and is a source of unity among the Muslims which introduces them to their legacy.

He urged the Muslim societies to devise a strategy for promotion of Arabic language for the best understanding of the Islamic values and achievements.

Talking about the promotion of Arabic language, he said Saudi Arabia has given special importance to the promotion of language in its vision 2030 and dedicated institutions such as King Abdullah Centre for Promotion of Arabic language are playing pivotal role in promotion of Arabic language.

Referring to the Faculty of Arabic, he said IT is one of the core faculties of IIUI that has produced numerous scholars and successful professional with the help of extra ordinary national and international faculty.

He said the faculty is encouraging students of other nationalities, interested to be inducted in the Faculty of Arabic.

On the occasion, Dean Faculty of Arabic, Dr, Fazalullah thanked IIUI President , foreign guests and faculty members for joining the event.

He shed light on the importance of Arabic language and role of Faculty of Arabic of IIUI in its promotion.

He also apprised of the vision and objectives of the faculty. The seminar was also addressed by a number of national and international academicians, experts of Arabic, scholars and researchers.

Later, IIUI President also visited the exhibition in which female students of faculty of Arabic had set up stalls in connection with Arabic language day.