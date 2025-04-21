IIUI condemn tragic death of its student at private hostel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) is deeply saddened by the tragic death of a female student.

The university expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this painful time, said a pressrelease on Monday.

It is important to clarify that the unfortunate incident did not occur within the university’s premises or its hostels.

Contrary to certain media reports, the incident took place at a private hostel unaffiliated with IIUI.

IIUI leadership has expressed profound grief over the loss of a young and promising student, and the entire university community mourns this irreparable loss.