IIUI Delegation Calls On Rana Tanveer Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 09:15 PM

A delegation of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) headed by its Rector Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai called on Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain at his Office on Wednesday

The delegation members included Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Vice President Administration & Finance, IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President Research & Enterprise, IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Vice President Academics, IIUI and Prof. Dr Samina Malik, Vice President Female Campus, IIUI.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interests including initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in society building were discussed.

The IIUI Rector and Vice Presidents congratulated Rana Tanveer Hussain on assuming the charge as Minister of Education.

While appreciating the role of IIUI in society building and services, Rana Tanveer Hussain assured of maximum support to IIUI.

He said universities must be given opportunities for linkages. He said that universities must promote exchange of experiences through mutual cooperation.

The Federal Minister for Education urged that universities must prepare the youth in such a way that they could meet the challenges of the modern era so that they may play a constructive role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, IIUI Rector briefed the Education Minister on IIUI's history and introduction in detail. He apprised of vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence of the university.

On the occasion, IIU Rector also presented a copy of the university's new strategic plan. IIUI Rector briefed the minister that the university is an omen of true Pak-Saudi historical ties and Kingdom is going to build King Salman bin Abdul Aziz grand mosque at the New Campus.

He also invited the Minister to participate in the first International Islamic Conference on peace organized by Islamic Research Institute of IIU next month.

The IIU Rector vowed that he will be in the leading ranks to seek guidance and extend cooperation with the ministry as per aspirations of the Minister for improvements in higher education.

Dr. Masoom said that IIUI will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world.

He said that through the platform of International Islamic University, our efforts to spread true teachings of islam and its values will remain continue. He hoped that under leadership of the Education Minister, the university will achieve the desired goals of quality education.

