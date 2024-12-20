Open Menu

IIUI Delegation Visits Parliament House

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A 51-member delegation of students, accompanied by faculty members from the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Friday visited Parliament House in Islamabad.

Senior officials of the Senate warmly welcomed the delegation upon their arrival. The group toured the Senate Museum, where they watched a documentary on the history of the Senate.

The visitors showed great interest in the statues of notable politicians and historic photographs displayed in the museum.

The delegation also visited the Senate Hall, where they received a detailed briefing on the proceedings of Senate sessions.

Describing the visit as highly informative and valuable, the delegation expressed their gratitude to the Senate officials for their warm reception and the opportunity to learn about Parliament House.

