IIUI distributes Umrah cheques among retired officers

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Officers Welfare Association (OWA) of International Islamic University (IIU) has organized a luncheon and cheques distribution ceremony in honor of the retired officers of the university.

The meeting presided over by the President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh was also attended by Vice Presidents Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily and Dr. Muhammad Munir, OWA President Syed Asif Kamal, General Secretary Syed Naveed Ehtisham, other office bearers and executive body members of the association.

During the meeting, cheques for Umrah were given to the retired officers who included Saif ur Rehman Ex- Director, Nisar Bajwa Ex- Additional Director, Mrs Raheela Jabeen ex Assistant Director, Mrs Memoona Tariq ex Assistant Director, Abid Hussain ex Assistant Director, Ali Rehman ex Assistant Director, Abdul Ghani Ex- Superintendent, Mehmood Ahmed Abbasi Ex- Superintendent, Mirza Basharat Ahmed Ex- Superintendent, Muhammad Rafique Abbasi Ex- Superintendent, Muhammad Zareef Abbasi Ex- APS.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al-Draiweesh said gathering was an omen of unity among the IIUI officials. He said that service of Muslim Ummah was top priority of IIUI and cooperation extended by the officers to fulfill this goal is laudable.

He stressed that retired officers of the university were ambassadors of the university and they must be provided every possible cooperation and facility.

The IIUI President also reiterated his resolve that soon IIUI would make its distinctive place among the ranks of leading universities of world.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh stressed upon IIUI officers to stay united for the progress of university and promote mutual cooperation to pave the way for success of IIUI. He lauded the services of the retired officers and expressed best wishes for them.

At the end, shields were presented to the retired officers of the university by President IIUI.