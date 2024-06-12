Open Menu

IIUI Engineering Students Showcase Talents In Open House

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM

IIUI engineering students showcase talents in Open House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The students of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) showcased around 100 innovative projects at the Open House organised by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) on Wednesday.

The event, held at the university's new campus, was inaugurated by Rector IIUI, Prof. Dr Samina Malik.

She emphasised the importance of fostering interactions between technology and engineering students and the industry, asserting that a strong link between academia and industry can address numerous challenges.

Prof. Dr Samina Malik praised the displayed projects and encouraged students to develop prototypes that could be transformed into practical applications. She highlighted the potential of the country's talented engineers to tackle issues such as power shortages through innovative power generation solutions.

The IIUI rector showed particular interest in AI-based and solar energy projects, emphasising the need for collaboration between universities and industry to solve critical national problems.

She noted the impressive efforts of both male and female students in presenting their talents.

She said the event highlighted the university's commitment to producing graduates who are well-equipped to contribute to the nation's technological advancement.

Students explained their projects to visitors, including invigilators, industry representatives and the chief guest.

The showcased projects featured solar power solutions for farming, automobiles, and hospitals, as well as AI-based vertical farming kits, health-related devices, smart energy meters, water distribution systems, grid-tie inverters, and various power generation initiatives.

The IIUI Rector was accompanied by the Vice President Research and Enterprise, Prof. Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed, Dean FET, Dr Khan Zeb Jadoon, heads of departments within the faculty, deans of various faculties, and other relevant officials.

The event also attracted numerous entrepreneurs, industrial experts, and investors who engaged with the students about the feasibility and market potential of their final-year projects.

The Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology said on the occasion that the Open House served as a platform for students to bridge the gap between academic concepts and real-world applications. He said it facilitated discussions on the practical implementation of innovative ideas, offering students the opportunity to receive valuable feedback from industry experts.

