IIUI establishes Kashmir Desk on proposal of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has established Kashmir Desk on the proposal of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Wednesday.

This was announced by Rector IIUI Dr. Masoom Yasinzai here Wednesday at an international seminar on the "emerging situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir; policy options for Pakistan" organized by IIUI on the special directives of President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his opening remarks, President IIUI Dr.�Ahmed�Yousif�Ahmed�Al Draiweesh welcomed the audience including international students and large number of faculty members in the seminar. He said that Kashmir dispute was not an issue of people of Kashmir but whole Muslim Ummah feels the pain of people of Kashmir. He said that today's seminar was specially organized by IIUI to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir facing atrocities of Indian forces after abolishing special status of IHK.

Later in vote of thanks, the Rector IIUI announced that Kashmir Desk would display maximum information about the history and atrocities being faced by the people of Indian Held Kashmir.

He said that IIUI scholars and faculty members are well aware of the situation in IHK. India has violated United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir to abrogate Article 370. He raised question that what about Article 371 and other states already expressed grieve concerns over the ending of special status of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

He said that this was blunder of Indian government of ending special status and this will play very crucial rule in dismemberment of India. He stressed on students to play their due rule by defending people of Kashmir rights on social media. He said that social media is one of the best forums to convince the world about the worsening situation in the valley.

Sudanese Scholar Fatru Rehman also spoke on the occasion and expressed concerns over the atrocities being committed by India in IHK. He said that whole Muslim Ummah are like one body and feel the pain of Kashmiri brothers. He expressed solidarity with people of Kashmir and strongly condemned India for violating human right in IHK.

The seminar was attended by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan, faculty members and large number international students.