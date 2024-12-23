IIUI extends admission deadline till Jan 6

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has announced an extension to the application deadline for its spring semester admissions. The new deadline is Monday, 6th January, 2025.

The extension covers MS and PhD programs, while BS programs in various departments of the 11 Faculties of the university.

Prospective students can find details on the offered programs, eligibility criteria, and fee structure on the university’s website, cms.iiu.edu.pk.

For queries, male applicants can contact on WhatsApp number +92-0319-5213192, while female applicants can contact on +92-0319-5213193.