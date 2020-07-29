UrduPoint.com
IIUI Extends Last Date For Admissions Till August 7

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad(IIUI) has extended the last date for submission of application forms for admission (Fall 2020 semester) till August 07, 2020.

The decision has been taken to facilitate more candidates who intend to apply for admission, a press release on Wednesday said.

IIUI has offered admission to BS/MS/PhD programs in 09 faculties including Social Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management Sciences, International institute for Islamic Economics, Arabic, Usuluddin, Languages and Literature, Engineering and Technology and Shariah and Law.

Applicants may apply online by visiting the IIU website or this link http://admission.iiu.edu.pk. Male applicants may call at 051-9019567 and female applicants may call at 051-9019327 for guidance and details.

Meanwhile, a meeting, presided by Rector IIUI, Dr. Masoom Ysinzai was held to discuss a comprehensive policy for examination as per Covid-19 SoPs. It was also attended by Acting Vice President Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani, Vice Presidents, Deans, Directors and other relevant officers. The meeting discussed teachers' training for conducting examination and commencement of examination process.

