IIUI Extends Last Date Of Admission Till Aug 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission (Fall 2023 semester) till August 07, 2023.

The decision has been taken to facilitate more candidates who intend to apply for admission, said a press release.

IIU has offered admission to BS/MS/PhD programs in 11 faculties including Social Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, Management Sciences, International Institute for Islamic Economics, Arabic, Usuluddin, Languages and Literature, Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Technology, Faculty of education and Shariah and Law.

Applicants may apply online by visiting the IIU website or this link http://admission.iiu.edu.pk. Male applicants may contact on WhatsApp at 0319-5213192 and female applicants may contact on WhatsApp at 03195213193 for guidance and details.

