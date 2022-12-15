UrduPoint.com

IIUI Extends Last Date Of Admission Till December 26

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has extended the last date to apply for admission in more than 100 programs of its 11 faculties till December 26.

The university administration made this decision keeping in view the interest and requests of applicants to extend the date, a press release on Thursday said.

The university has offered admissions in BS, MS and PhD programs of 11 faculties including Social Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management Sciences, International institute for Islamic Economics, Arabic, Usuluddin, Languages and Literature, Engineering and Technology and Shariah and Law, Faculty of Computing and Faculty of education.

The applicants can apply by visiting the IIU website www.iiu.edu.pk or this link http://admission.iiu.edu.pk. Male applicants can also call on 051-9019567 and female applicants can call on 051-9019327 for guidance and details.

