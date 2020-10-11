IIUI holds brainstorming session on university organogram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has organized a brainstorming session on university's organogram where Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, faculty members and administrative heads mulled over suggestions, possibilities and recommendations for a revamped organogram.

The participants were divided in 30 groups each having representation from faculties, administration and other relevant departments.

The groups were given three options of proposed organograms of which they came up with their views. In the second phase of the activity, each group member elaborated the chosen models and apprised of suggestions.

The activity was chaired by IIUI President, Dr. Hathal bin Homoud Al-Otaibi who encouraged active participation with a vow to take IIUI to new hieghts of progress.

Talking about the progress of IIUI and its bright future, he told that custodian of the Two Holy Mosques had decided to build a grand mosque at the university.

He thanked for his keen interest in the meeting the infrastructural needs of IIUI.

Dr. Hathal said this brain storming activity was first step towards preparing strategic plan with the consultation of stakeholders as it would be prepared in the light of their intellect and experience.

The IIUI president stressed that participation of all relevant officials was pivotal, adding that it was the transitional phase for takeoff approach in future.

He discussed various elements of the varsity's progress, future strategies and upcoming developments in his speech.

He told that Quality Enhancement Cell would be reporting to Office of the President with a focus on inside campus and outside the campus interaction.

Dr. Hathal, while discussing the role of Information Technology said that the Department would be developed as per contemporary requirements as it would be a key to launch the E-Governance feature at campus.

The IIUI president greatly emphasized the aspect of online education system in his speech. He elaborated that special arrangements would be made for marketing of this department to attract international students.

In his address, Dr. Hathal said the solution to issue of space in the campus building would be a top priority and a separate Department on infrastructural development would report to the IIU president.

He also added that new faculties were also part of IIUI's future plan.

"We have potential to shine, teamwork and dedicated efforts will lead us to best results" he said. He said consistent work and united efforts will be key to take fruits of this strategic plan.

The IIUI President furthered that universities had a pivotal role as their impact on the society was a salient feature.

He urged that IIUI students must be nurtured in a way that they might play a meaningful role in tje society. He said the students must pass out as hte varsity's ambassadors who must hold higher character values.

In the last part of the speech, Dr Hathal emphasized on training and academic excellence. He said university will appoint Deputy Deans at the faculties for academic excellence, research and development.

He added that Human Resource Department would be engaged in training the professionals to broaden exposure and polish their abilities. He thanked the participants for a lively participation and prudent suggestions and termed this activity as a milestone to the new era of varsity.