IIUI holds ceremony in honour of former VPs, deans & DGs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A special ceremony in recognition of the services of former Vice Presidents (VPs), Deans and DGs of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) was held at the new campus that was chaired by President IIUI, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

The ceremony was attended by Professors, Deans, DGs and other relevant officials of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hathal said this special ceremony was an omen of thanks for the untiring services of all of the officials who showed a remarkable caliber during their tenure on the important positions in the university. He said that the university is on its track of progress through reforms.

Talking about the future of university, he said new strategic plan will be implemented soon. He urged the participants to keep contributing for the progress and success of the university so that the IIUI may reach the destination of a world class hub of higher studies and research.

IIUI President said that the students are the top priority, while provision of best learning environment and maximum facilitates to them is a core agenda of the administration of the university.

He added that IIUI is not short of the resources and talent and both of these blessings jointly can pave the way to achieve the lofty goals of success and academic excellence.

Dr. Hathal said that change of the position is part of the job and added that there is a dire need of united efforts to further raise the standards of university.

On the occasion, the participants thanked IIUI President for holding the ceremony and termed it as a token of encouragement to contribute more for the success of the institution.

Dr. Aqdas Naved Malik said that this gathering was indeed an opportunity to vow that we will work together to make IIUI a top ranked university across the world.

Dr. Tahir Khalily said that IIUI President had set a best tradition as this honour was a source of encouragement for all of the former high ups.

Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, while thanking the IIUI President hailed the gesture of this ceremony and assured of maximum cooperation for the promotion of rule of law in the university.

At the end, the IIUI President gave souvenirs to the former high ups in recognition of their services. The receivers of the souvenirs included former Vice President Higher Studies and Research, Prof. Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, former Vice President Academics Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, former Dean Faculty of Arabic Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Bashir, former Dean Faculty of Shariah and Law Dr. Muhammad Tahir Hakeem, Former Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Samina Yasmeen Malik, Former Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Dr. Muhammad Amir, Former Acting Dean Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences, Dr. Muhamamd Sajid, Former Dean faculty of Islamic Studies (Usuluddin) Dr. Haroon ur Rashid, Former Deputy Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Former Director General Shariah academy, Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq and Former Director General Dawah Academy, Dr. Tahir Mehmood.