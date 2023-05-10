IIUI holds conference on transition of traditional universities to online mode

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :International conference on "transition of traditional universities to online mode" organized by Faculty of Education of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) commenced here at the Faisal Masjid Campus on Wednesday.

The conference is being organized by Faculty of Education in collaboration with Iqbal International Institute of Research & Dialogue, Higher Education Commission & Pakistan Science Foundation.

In the conference, the participants addressed the emerging issues and challenges in the distance education and e-learning.

Renowned national and international academicians and researchers expressed views on the ultimate possibilities and guidelines for the maximum role of distance education and e-learning in the national development.

In this two day conference more than 300 researchers, keynote speakers, educationists, experts are participating and it will witness around 70 papers from the presenters hailing from Austria, USA, Lebanon and Pakistan who will participate in conference physically and through online mode.

The participants discussed adaptation to new technologies, best practices in online learning , blended learning, communication challenges in e- learning during covid-19, e-learning strategies, evaluation in online learning, future of online learning for universities, learning management systems, needs and challenges of online learning and research models & paradigms in online learning.

Addressing the conference, Dr. N.B. Jumani said the distance and open learning is one of the leading modes of education across the world and recent episode of pandemic has identified the need and utilization of online educational and learning globally.

He shared IIUI's response to the Covid wave telling that university through its distance learning platform continued uninterrupted education.

He said the upcoming national ODL policy shall pave way for flourishing of ODL system and most of the universities shall start work on it after notification of ODL policy.

He hailed the organizers of the conference for arranging a valuable conference on an important topic.

He said that this is the age of online and distance mode of education and shrinking resources demand adoption of online distance learning.

Dean Faculty of education, Dr. Muhammad sarwar said that transition of the traditional universities to online mode is helpful in addressing the issues of education being faced by developing countries.

He added it takes education to the door step addressing the issues of teachers with a better quality.

Dr Sarwar maintained that the online education has bridged the distances between the students and the educational institutions.

He elaborated that the conference aims to explore challenges and recommendations to solve the issues in the transition towards online mode.

Director General Quality Assurance Directorate, Nasir Shah said that HEC is working on ODL policy that has been prepared in consultation with the academia of Pakistan.

He said soon this policy shall be in place after approval from Higher Education Commission. He stressed upon the universities to focus on transformation of technology.

Dr. Asmatullah Khan, Director Directorate of Distance Learning, Dean computing IIUI discussed advancements in technology and its utilization for education.

He said in the coming age ODL will be the first choice of the universities.

He also apprised the efforts of universities for promotion of its online courses.

Dr. Fouzia Ajmal, being the focal person apprised of the themes and details of the conference.

She told that more than 30 universities are participating in this conference through participants and speakers.

She said entire world is focusing its attention on digital transformation, innovation and the use of technology in education sector.

She added Higher Education Commission is helping universities to adopt smart classrooms, blended learning mode of education and hybrid learning systems.