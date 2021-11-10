IIUI holds national seminar on Iqbal day

Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) hosted a national seminar on "Iqbal and the Modern Scenario" at Faisal Masjid Campus

The seminar was also collaborated by Departments of urdu, History and Pak Studies.

Participants of the seminar opined that revival of the Muslim's glories was possible by following Iqbal's philosophy of independent reasoning and utilization of youth for unity in the ranks of Muslim World.

The speakers shared their thoughts on Iqbal's work, message and application of his ideas in society. Participants expressed that country could acquire socio-economic targets by following the guiding principles of the poet of East.

"Allama Muhammad Iqbal, through his poetry motivated the Muslims for and revival of Muslim legacy. His message and thoughts are a source of solution to the contemporary challenges," said Prof. Dr. Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, IIUI. He said that Iqbal's pain for Muslims must be felt by all of the Muslim societies.

Prof. Jaleel Aali was the Chief Guest of the Seminar, while it was also attended by Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Dr.

Habib Ur Rehman Asim, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President (R&E), IIUI, Executive Director, IRD, Dr. Husnal Ameen, Dr. Najeba Arif, Dean Faculty of Languages and Literature, IIUI, senior faculty members and a large number of male and female students of the university.

Prof. Jaleel Aali pointed"Intellectuals of east are over inspired from western literature and research. He opined that Iqbal advocates that islam is a social movement. Barrister Zafarullah Khan paid rich tributes to Allama Iqbal and urged the youth to follow his message.

Dr. Habib ur Rehman Asim, a famous scholar and veteran teacher highlighted various aspects of Iqbal's life and his message for Muslims. Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed also shared his thoughts on the occasion and discussed relevance of his poetry and contemporary scope of Muslim youth.

On the occasion, Dr. Husn ul Amin highlighted the objectives of the program and vision of IRD. He thanked all the intellectuals and researchers for attending the program and sharing valuable thoughts. Souvenirs were presented to the Chief guests and speakers of the seminars.