UrduPoint.com

IIUI Holds National Seminar On Iqbal Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:59 PM

IIUI holds national seminar on Iqbal day

Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) hosted a national seminar on "Iqbal and the Modern Scenario" at Faisal Masjid Campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) hosted a national seminar on "Iqbal and the Modern Scenario" at Faisal Masjid Campus.

The seminar was also collaborated by Departments of urdu, History and Pak Studies.

Participants of the seminar opined that revival of the Muslim's glories was possible by following Iqbal's philosophy of independent reasoning and utilization of youth for unity in the ranks of Muslim World.

The speakers shared their thoughts on Iqbal's work, message and application of his ideas in society. Participants expressed that country could acquire socio-economic targets by following the guiding principles of the poet of East.

"Allama Muhammad Iqbal, through his poetry motivated the Muslims for and revival of Muslim legacy. His message and thoughts are a source of solution to the contemporary challenges," said Prof. Dr. Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, IIUI. He said that Iqbal's pain for Muslims must be felt by all of the Muslim societies.

Prof. Jaleel Aali was the Chief Guest of the Seminar, while it was also attended by Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Dr.

Habib Ur Rehman Asim, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President (R&E), IIUI, Executive Director, IRD, Dr. Husnal Ameen, Dr. Najeba Arif, Dean Faculty of Languages and Literature, IIUI, senior faculty members and a large number of male and female students of the university.

Prof. Jaleel Aali pointed"Intellectuals of east are over inspired from western literature and research. He opined that Iqbal advocates that islam is a social movement. Barrister Zafarullah Khan paid rich tributes to Allama Iqbal and urged the youth to follow his message.

Dr. Habib ur Rehman Asim, a famous scholar and veteran teacher highlighted various aspects of Iqbal's life and his message for Muslims. Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed also shared his thoughts on the occasion and discussed relevance of his poetry and contemporary scope of Muslim youth.

On the occasion, Dr. Husn ul Amin highlighted the objectives of the program and vision of IRD. He thanked all the intellectuals and researchers for attending the program and sharing valuable thoughts. Souvenirs were presented to the Chief guests and speakers of the seminars.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Male International Islamic University Mosque Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against Engl ..

T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against England in the first semi-final

3 minutes ago
 CS Balochistan directs to review Jiwani master pla ..

CS Balochistan directs to review Jiwani master plan; resolve electricity issues

13 seconds ago
 20 criminals held

20 criminals held

14 seconds ago
 Noon Polo Cup 2021: Three matches played

Noon Polo Cup 2021: Three matches played

16 seconds ago
 Two matches decided in Tenacious Polo championship ..

Two matches decided in Tenacious Polo championship

17 seconds ago
 Impossible to Talk About Exchange of Ambassadors B ..

Impossible to Talk About Exchange of Ambassadors Between Belarus, US - Makei

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.