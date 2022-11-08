IIUI holds seminar on career counseling, personality development

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Tuesday organized a seminar on 'career counselling and personality development' at the new campus of the university.

The seminar was organized by the Offices of Students Advisor and Protocol & Public Relations.

The seminar was addressed by Dr Aamir Tuaseen, a renowned scholar, educationist, member of the board of the Governors of IIUI, DG Majlis-e-Ilmi Foundation, member National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority and also former Chairman Madrassa Board.

He has won the award of Best National Seerah Article for 8 times Addressing the seminar, Dr Aamir Tuaseen opined that without proper career counselling, the country would continue to face a shortage of required, trained professionals.

He also discussed issues prevalent in the society that damage the personality development.

He called for provision of guidance and counselling to students at school-level regarding their future planning and taking up any suitable profession.

Defining the role of career counselors, Dr Aamir said it often happens that few teachers are not best at career counseling as it requires proper training and the person must be a qualified career counselors.

Dr Aamir pointed that it is a dire need that personality development must be part of the syllabus and dedicated officials and centers must be initiated in the organizations to work on this important cause.

Dr. Aamir shared his life experiences and observations as well as he discussed the dichotomy persistent in the educational system adding that Madaaris must be brought into mainstream with meaningful reforms.

He also discussed common issues of youth due to lack of career counseling and absence of the opportunities of personality development.

The seminar was also attended by Students Advisor Dr Rizwan Aftab, Provost Dr Abrar Anver, Incharge Protocol & Public Relations Nasir Farid and a large number of students.

Dr Abrar Anver termed the seminar vital for youth, adding that it was a comprehensive speech of Dr Aamir Tuaseen in which he discussed fault lines and also gave solutions.

Dr Rizwan Aftab also thanked the guest speaker for sparing time and vowed to continue such activities in future.