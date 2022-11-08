UrduPoint.com

IIUI Holds Seminar On Career Counseling, Personality Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 10:04 PM

IIUI holds seminar on career counseling, personality development

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Tuesday organized a seminar on 'career counselling and personality development' at the new campus of the university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Tuesday organized a seminar on 'career counselling and personality development' at the new campus of the university.

The seminar was organized by the Offices of Students Advisor and Protocol & Public Relations.

The seminar was addressed by Dr Aamir Tuaseen, a renowned scholar, educationist, member of the board of the Governors of IIUI, DG Majlis-e-Ilmi Foundation, member National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority and also former Chairman Madrassa Board.

He has won the award of Best National Seerah Article for 8 times Addressing the seminar, Dr Aamir Tuaseen opined that without proper career counselling, the country would continue to face a shortage of required, trained professionals.

He also discussed issues prevalent in the society that damage the personality development.

He called for provision of guidance and counselling to students at school-level regarding their future planning and taking up any suitable profession.

Defining the role of career counselors, Dr Aamir said it often happens that few teachers are not best at career counseling as it requires proper training and the person must be a qualified career counselors.

Dr Aamir pointed that it is a dire need that personality development must be part of the syllabus and dedicated officials and centers must be initiated in the organizations to work on this important cause.

Dr. Aamir shared his life experiences and observations as well as he discussed the dichotomy persistent in the educational system adding that Madaaris must be brought into mainstream with meaningful reforms.

He also discussed common issues of youth due to lack of career counseling and absence of the opportunities of personality development.

The seminar was also attended by Students Advisor Dr Rizwan Aftab, Provost Dr Abrar Anver, Incharge Protocol & Public Relations Nasir Farid and a large number of students.

Dr Abrar Anver termed the seminar vital for youth, adding that it was a comprehensive speech of Dr Aamir Tuaseen in which he discussed fault lines and also gave solutions.

Dr Rizwan Aftab also thanked the guest speaker for sparing time and vowed to continue such activities in future.

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Nasir Best

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe Working With Russia to Ease Visa Regime, ..

Zimbabwe Working With Russia to Ease Visa Regime, Deepen Cooperation - Minister

11 seconds ago
 Rescuers Find Site of Hard Landing of Mi-2 Helicop ..

Rescuers Find Site of Hard Landing of Mi-2 Helicopter Near Kostroma

2 minutes ago
 German Regulator Says Gas Storage Facilities 99.54 ..

German Regulator Says Gas Storage Facilities 99.54% Full

2 minutes ago
 Study reveals vaccine confidence declined consider ..

Study reveals vaccine confidence declined considerably during COVID-19 pandemic

2 minutes ago
 Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to ..

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to work

2 minutes ago
 AJK University's Syndicate approves Rs1.98b for 20 ..

AJK University's Syndicate approves Rs1.98b for 2022-23

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.