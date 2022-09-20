IIUI holds seminar on message of Quaid-e-Azam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Rector of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai hailed Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a great leader whose honesty, hard work, academic ability and political understanding are part of historical discourse, adding that world leaders have always acknowledged his vision by reading about his life.

Dr. Masoom, while addressing a seminar on "Message of Quaid e Azam and contemporary requirements" said that youth should make the best use of their time to enhance the country's development through excellence in the field of education.

The seminar was co-organized by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue, Department of urdu, Department of Political Science & International Relations and Department of History and Studies of IIUI.

The keynote speaker Professor Dr.

Ehsan Akbar said that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices and it was Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose efforts made it possible. He deplored the current dismal state of Indian Muslims alluding that Quaid was right when he had forseen what future stores for the Muslims of sub-continent and decided to strive for the separate country for the Muslims of India.

He further stressed the students to study history so that they can value the creation of Pakistan and learn the sacrifices of their forefathers.

Among the speakers were the Vice President Academics IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Allama Iqbal Open University's professor and historian Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid and Chairman of Pakistan Studies at Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani.

A large number of university teachers and students participated in the seminar.