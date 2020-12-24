The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) here on Thursday organized a workshop in pursuit of its efforts to bring IIUI at par with the leading national, international and regional institutions of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) here on Thursday organized a workshop in pursuit of its efforts to bring IIUI at par with the leading national, international and regional institutions of the world.

The workshop was held under the chairmanship of university President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, on strategic planning where Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, faculty members and administrative heads, mulled over suggestions, changes and recommendations for vision, mission, core values, themes and goals of the university.

The workshop was part of IIU President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi's initiated effort to develop a comprehensive strategic plan after the consultation of all the stakeholders.

The participants were divided in 22 groups each having representation from faculties, administration and other relevant departments. The groups were given options of proposed vision, mission, core values, themes and goals on which they came up with their views.

Each group member elaborated the suggestions and point of view on the proposed options. The participants also gave suggestions about the Job descriptions of the office bearers of the posts of Vice Presidents of university .

The activity was chaired by IIUI President, Dr. Hathal bin Homoud Al-Otaibi who encouraged active participation with a vow to take IIUI to new heights of progress.

Addressing the occasion, IIUI President said that we are the chosen ones given sacred responsibility to deliver to society through university. He emphasized that competitive environment, professional and academic excellence, innovation, research and creativity are the salient features which will be pursued by the university in the future.

Talking about the international educational standards and landscape across the globe, the IIUI President emphasized for making huge efforts to put IIUI among the ranks of leading universities of the world. He opined that university has all capabilities to shine on the skies of educational excellence.

"we have to believe in ourselves, the journey is arduous but through consistent, dedicated and focused efforts we can lead this institution to the road of success. He said that the activity is aimed at bringing the best minds of university academia together to formulate the university mission, vision and objectives.

Dr. Hathal said that exchange of experiences with the faculties of rest of the universities of the nation will be encouraged.

He called for active participation in the activities of strategic planning saying that we are the torch bearers who have responsibility to mend the problems and make the future of coming generations. He said the policy of diminishing the unnecessary constraints in execution of constructive tasks will be pursued now on.

He said that the strategic plan of the university will be initiated in coming months soon after endorsement from the top forums of the university.

He also thanked all for active participation and vowed that new and innovative ideas will be given due considerations and all the suggestions will be properly considered.

Earlier, Director QAD and Strategic Planning Committee Dr. Rehmat Elahi apprised the participants about the activity, its details and procedure.