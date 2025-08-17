IIUI Honors Memorizers Of Holy Qur’an During Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Da‘wah academy of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), through its Department of Qur’an Memorization (Tahfiz al-Qur’an), held a dignified ceremony titled “Honoring the Memorizers of the Holy Qur’an" at the iconic Faisal Mosque.
The event celebrated the achievements of huffaz—those who have memorized the Holy Qur’an—alongside their esteemed teachers.
According to the press release on Sunday, the ceremony was graced by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saad Alahmad, President of IIUI, as the chief guest, with Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Director General of the Da‘wah Academy, presiding over the session.
Dr. Ilyas warmly welcomed the President and lauded the significant role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in constructing Faisal Mosque and supporting IIUI’s growth.
He emphasized Faisal Mosque’s role as a beacon of Islamic moderation and moral reform, attracting thousands of visitors daily, particularly on Fridays.
In his address, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saad Alahmad congratulated the students, their parents, and teachers on this milestone.
He highlighted the spiritual virtues of memorizing the Qur’an, underscoring that true benefit comes through sincere devotion, adherence to the Sunnah and deep reflection on its meanings.
“The memorization of the Holy Qur’an is not just an achievement but a lifelong commitment to embodying its teachings and spreading its message of peace and balance,” he said, adding, "We honor these young huffaz today for their dedication and encourage them to be torchbearers of Islamic knowledge and virtue.”
The President also paid tribute to the late King Faisal of Saudi Arabia for his enduring service to the Muslim Ummah and expressed gratitude to the current Saudi leadership for continuing their support of Faisal Mosque and IIUI.
Marking Pakistan’s Independence Day, Prof. Dr. Alahmad extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation’s people, leadership and armed forces for their dedication and sacrifices in upholding truth and justice.
He also commended the Da‘wah Academy and media for their efforts in organizing a successful event.
The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt prayer for Pakistan’s stability and the success of the global Muslim community.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025
Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..
British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton
Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme
Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIUI honors memorizers of Holy Qur’an during ceremony3 minutes ago
-
NDF team felicitates Abid Lashari on his nomination for Pakistan’s Civil Award 20253 minutes ago
-
University of Sindh conducts pre entry test for admissions to MPhil, Phd programms13 minutes ago
-
Weather experts appeal to public to take PMD forecasts seriously, stay prepared13 minutes ago
-
Kashmore police rescue two Father-Son abductees from being kidnaping33 minutes ago
-
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad issues special directives for effective operations against outlaws33 minutes ago
-
NDMA spokesperson advises public to avoid unsafe zones43 minutes ago
-
NPC suspends two members over harassment charges53 minutes ago
-
Rise of female flour power: Online home baking empowers women53 minutes ago
-
Firewood sellers in Buner plead for help after devastating cloudburst53 minutes ago
-
Muqam makes urgent appeal for 'National Unity', pledges unwavering federal support to flood-stricken ..53 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak in Nawan Shehr Meera claims one life, several critical53 minutes ago