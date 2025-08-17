IIUI honors memorizers of Holy Qur’an during ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Da‘wah academy of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), through its Department of Qur’an Memorization (Tahfiz al-Qur’an), held a dignified ceremony titled “Honoring the Memorizers of the Holy Qur’an" at the iconic Faisal Mosque.

The event celebrated the achievements of huffaz—those who have memorized the Holy Qur’an—alongside their esteemed teachers.

According to the press release on Sunday, the ceremony was graced by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saad Alahmad, President of IIUI, as the chief guest, with Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Director General of the Da‘wah Academy, presiding over the session.

Dr. Ilyas warmly welcomed the President and lauded the significant role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in constructing Faisal Mosque and supporting IIUI’s growth.

He emphasized Faisal Mosque’s role as a beacon of Islamic moderation and moral reform, attracting thousands of visitors daily, particularly on Fridays.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saad Alahmad congratulated the students, their parents, and teachers on this milestone.

He highlighted the spiritual virtues of memorizing the Qur’an, underscoring that true benefit comes through sincere devotion, adherence to the Sunnah and deep reflection on its meanings.

“The memorization of the Holy Qur’an is not just an achievement but a lifelong commitment to embodying its teachings and spreading its message of peace and balance,” he said, adding, "We honor these young huffaz today for their dedication and encourage them to be torchbearers of Islamic knowledge and virtue.”

The President also paid tribute to the late King Faisal of Saudi Arabia for his enduring service to the Muslim Ummah and expressed gratitude to the current Saudi leadership for continuing their support of Faisal Mosque and IIUI.

Marking Pakistan’s Independence Day, Prof. Dr. Alahmad extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation’s people, leadership and armed forces for their dedication and sacrifices in upholding truth and justice.

He also commended the Da‘wah Academy and media for their efforts in organizing a successful event.

The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt prayer for Pakistan’s stability and the success of the global Muslim community.