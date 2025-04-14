IIUI hosts 1st alumni Eid Milan brunch at new campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) organized its first Alumni Eid Milan Brunch at the H-10 new campus, aiming to strengthen institutional ties with its graduates and to apprise them of recent academic and administrative developments.

The event was coordinated by the university’s Alumni Office and took place simultaneously at both the male and female campuses, following a structured program designed to engage alumni in institutional discourse.

The event commenced with a plantation drive in which alumni participated. Notably, Dr. Sajida Ahmed Chauhdry, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Lahore, has contributed 300 trees to IIUI as a gesture of goodwill, supplementing the university’s plantation drive and reinforcing the alumni’s commitment to the university’s green initiatives spearheaded by its horticulture section.

At the Female Campus, the inauguration ceremony was addressed by Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that IIUI is a sacred trust (amaanat) for all its stakeholders — a space that must be protected, strengthened, and cherished by everyone associated with it. He stressed that the university is not merely an educational institution but a legacy, whose foundations must be fortified against any attempts to undermine its integrity, values, and standing.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed further noted that alumni occupy a vital role in this endeavour, serving as both ambassadors and vigilant custodians of their alma mater. He remarked that alumni act as watchdogs — able to identify gaps within the system, highlight concerns, and contribute actively to institutional reform and development. Welcoming them back to IIUI, he expressed hope that this reunion would not be a solitary event but the first of many such engagements in the future — fostering a culture of collaboration, feedback, and mutual growth.

Meanwhile, President IIUI, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, in his welcome address described the alumni brunch as a “curtain raiser” for a renewed mission and vision of the university. He said the event signifies the beginning of a broader effort to strengthen team building and reshape the university’s direction.

Reaffirming the significance of IIUI’s identity, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed said, “IIUI has an identity, and it reflects in practical life. He said its renaissance and this reconnect are essential to restore our mission.” He termed the alumni as “shining stars” in their respective fields and appreciated their contributions in internships, projects, and endowments.

“This muster gives us a glimpse of their societal impact,” he added, while assuring that there will be no compromise on IIUI’s identity.

Vice President (Female Campus) Dr. Amna Mehmood said the alumni get-together was encouraging and served as a valuable opportunity for the alumni fraternity to reminisce about their student life. She noted that this connection-building activity would prove even more beneficial in the longer run.

Class representatives from various academic sessions introduced themselves and shared proposals regarding alumni engagement, professional collaboration, and academic contributions. The alumni shared their professional journeys and suggestions for university development over brunch, followed by photography sessions and informal networking.

Among the distinguished alumni who attended the event were Dr. Sajida Ahmed Chauhdry, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Lahore, and Ms. Huma Akhtar Chughtai, Governance and Gender Specialist and Member National Assembly of Pakistan. The event also drew prominent professionals such as Jabbar Karmi, Executive Director, ZTBL; Wing Commander Arshad Hussain, GM Cargo, Shaheen Air Services, Peshawar Airport; Faredullah, Director Education, Peshawar; Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Legal Advisor, IIUI; legal experts Shahid Iqbal Janjua and Mazhar Iqbal; Syed Mansoor Shakeel, CEO, Character education Foundation; Hafiz Rehmatullah, Secretary, AJK; Hafiz Qamur al Zaman; Ms. Syeda Fouzia Jalaal Shah, Director, Law & Legal Research Wing, Council of Islamic Ideology; Ms. Raheela Jabeen, Ex-Warden, IIUI; Ms. Zubaida Khatoon, Ex-Director Admissions & Exams, IIUI.

Interactive segments during the brunch included video presentations and structured alumni discussions focused on academic progression, institutional support systems, and knowledge exchange mechanisms. The event closed with remarks by Dr. Faiz Raheem and Dr. Taimia Sabiha.

The university reported participation from alumni currently serving in various national and international sectors including business, public administration, law, information technology, social services, and politics. The event served as the beginning of a structured effort to institutionalize alumni relations and integrate graduate feedback into future academic planning.

Concluding the event, Dr. Faiz Raheem delivered the vote of thanks and acknowledged the overwhelming response of the alumni. He termed the event a new beginning and a clear step forward in alumni engagement. Expressing his gratitude, he said the initiative had laid a strong foundation for future collaborations and a lasting alumni network.