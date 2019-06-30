UrduPoint.com
IIUI Hosts Dinner For Journalists

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:40 PM

IIUI hosts dinner for journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The Directorate of Protocol and Public Relations of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) hosted a dinner for Federal education Reporters' Association (FERA) and other senior journalists from the print and electronic media here late Saturday.

Journalists and anchor-persons, including Faisal Abbasi, Fawad Khurshid, FERA President Zafar Sipra,and others attended the dinner, an IIOU press release said.

Welcoming the journalists, IIUI President Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh media was the fourth pillar of state and academic advancement was not possible without its due role. He also shared university's objectives, vision and future goals. He also responded to the questions of the participating journalists.

The FERA president thanked the IIUI president for hospitality. He also shed light on academic landscape of academic institution in the federal capital.

