IIUI, I Bank Al-Falah ink MoU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Bank Alfalah Limited Monday joined hands by signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for free of cost digital banking.

The MoU is part of the efforts of IIUI President's vision of Students' facilitation, said a press release here.

As per MoU, the Bank Alfalah will provide facility of mobile banking through its app for deposit of dues at IIUI.

The students will also be given a facility of Afalah wallet that is an E wallet service to make banking and transactions more easy.

The bank will also install special cash deposit machines to facilitate the IIUI community for payment of dues.

Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President IIUI and Adnan Nasir ,Head Digital Payments Bank Alfalah signed MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

Dr. Hathal said that IIUI was committed to promote education and adopt the latest techniques.

He opined that the student's centric approach was cornerstone of the university's leadership's vision.

The president IIUI further added that the university provided a sound intellectual and scholastic foundation for the ideological, moral, intellectual, social, economic and technological development of the Muslim Ummah within the framework of the values, ideals, principles and norms of Islam.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Dr. N.B. Jumani, Vice President A&F IIUI, Bank Alfalah's Mr. Saqib Ali, Manager proximity, Muhammad Adeel, Asfand yar Khalid Butt, Mr. Ayaz Ali, Additional Director Finance and Mr. Mudassir Ahmed, Deputy Director Finance/ In-charge fee, IIUI.

On the occasion, Adnan Nasir said that he was an IIUI alumnus from the faculty of computing and it is a proud day that he is part of the project that is focused on IIUI students' service.

The IIUI President said that IIUI Alumni were the varsity's true ambassadors who were bringing fame to the institution.