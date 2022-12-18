UrduPoint.com

IIUI Invites Applications For Admission To Short Arabic Courses

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has invited applications from students for getting admission in short courses for understanding the Arabic language.

According to an official of the university, a twelve-week long Short Arabic course would begin on December 27, while a 24-month long (Sunday only) Arabic learning course would commence on January 1, 2023. The fee for both aforementioned courses is Rs 15,000 each.

Candidates having Matric or equivalent religious certificate were eligible to apply for the Short Arabic course by December 26, the official said, while interested candidates can apply for admission to Sunday Arabic Course by December 30.

It may be added that the university has already been conducting short-duration courses, including a certificate in Arabic language and an advanced diploma in the Arabic language.

The three days a week class timings of Short Arabic Short Course for males would be 5 pm to 8 pm and class timings for female students have been fixed from 2:30 am to 5:30 pm, while the class timings for Sunday Arabic Course for female students would be from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm.

Further details could be obtained by visiting the website www.iiu.edu.pk or by calling 051-9019919; or 0334-5085701.

