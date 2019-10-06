UrduPoint.com
IIUI Invites Applications For Language Courses Admission

IIUI invites applications for language courses admission

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The International Islamic University (IIU) has invited applications for getting admission in certificate and diploma courses in various languages.  According to a University official, the eligible candidates have been asked to submit application by October 21, 2019.  The timings of preparatory classes for (male) six to two month long certificate and diploma courses would be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm (Monday to Wednesday).

The fee of three month elementary diploma course in English language was Rs 10,000 and two month course of spoken English was Rs 8,000.

The fee for three months course GRE/GMAT/GAT was Rs 12,000; Rs 10,000 for IELTS (Extensive Language Practice) and Rs8,000 for two months course of IELTS.

The three months long writing English course fee was Rs 10,000.

The fee of six months diploma in English language was Rs 17,000. Similarly six month Chinese and urdu language course fee was Rs 17,000 while three months Chinese and Urdu language fee was Rs 10,000.

Further details could be obtained by visiting website www.iiu.edu.pk or by calling 051-9019687 (mobile no Yaser) 0344-5007338/395

