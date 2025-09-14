IIUI Invites Applications For Short Arabic Language Courses By September 19
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has invited applications for its short Arabic language courses aimed at enhancing students’ comprehension of the Quran, Hadith, and other principal sources of Shariah, with September 19 set as the final date for submission.
According to a university official, separate classes for male and female students enrolled in the six-month Arabic language courses will commence on September 21, 2025, and will be conducted exclusively on Sundays, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
In parallel, the three-month Arabic language program will begin on September 23, 2025, with separate classes for male and female students held Tuesday to Thursday—2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for females, and 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm for males.
Admissions are being offered in three tiers: Certificate for beginners with no prior knowledge of Arabic, Diploma for individuals who have completed a certificate course from IIUI or any other recognized institution, and Advanced Diploma for those who have previously completed a diploma either at IIUI or elsewhere.
The minimum eligibility for admission to the courses is matriculation or a certificate from any religious seminary. The fee for each of the three tiers—Certificate, Diploma, and Advanced Diploma—is Rs 15,000.
For more information, visit the IIUI website at www.iiu.edu.pk or call 051-9019919 or 0334-5085701.
