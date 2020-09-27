UrduPoint.com
IIUI Invites Applications For Short Language Courses Admission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

IIUI invites applications for short language courses admission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The International Islamic University (IIU) has invited applications for getting admission in short courses in four languages including English, urdu, Persian and Chinese.

According to a university official, the eligible candidates have been asked to submit application by October 05, 2020.

Six to two month long diploma, certificate in elementary, advance level courses have been offered separately in four above mentioned languages.

The courses fee ranges from Rs 21,000 to Rs 10,000. The skills in creative writing, business English, listening, speaking, reading, grammar were being imparted to those, who wanted to improve their English, Urdu, Persian and Chinese languages. The classes for both males, females will be held from Monday to Thursday 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

According to details the fee for six-month long diploma course in English language (elementary and advance level) is Rs 21,000.

The fee for three month long English Language Certification course is Rs 12,000. The preparatory courses for two months long (Graduate Record Examinations) GRE/ (Graduate Management Admission Test) ,GMAT, (Graduate Assessment Test) GAT are available for Rs 12,000. While two months long OET (occupational English Test) fee is Rs 14,000 and the fee for preparatory course for IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is fixed as Rs 10,000.

A six month Diploma in Chinese Language fee is Rs 12,000 while three month certificate in Chinese language is available at Rs 12,000.

Further details could be obtained by visiting www.iiu.edu.pk or by calling 051-9257916; 0344-5007338 (Male Campus). 051- 9019704 (female Campus).

/395

