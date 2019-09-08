UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IIUI Invites Applications For Short Translation Courses Admission

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

IIUI invites applications for short translation courses admission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The International Islamic University (IIU) has invited applications for getting admission in short translation & interpretation courses in eight languages.

According to a university official, the last date for submission of application was September 17, 2019.

Three month long certificate in translation courses in Arabic to English, urdu to Arabic, English to Urdu, Chinese to English, Chinese to Urdu, German to English, German to Arabic, and Urdu would begin on October 04, while a six-month long diploma courses in the above mentioned translation and interpretation courses would also commence from October 04. The fee of each certificate and diploma in translation and interpretation course is Rs 16,500 and Rs 27,500 respectively.

Further details could be obtained by visiting website www.iiu.edu.pk or by calling 051-9019687 (Male Campus); 051-9019843.

/395

Related Topics

China German Male September October 2019 International Islamic University From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE is committed to achieve balance in global oil ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate North Macedonia on Indepe ..

1 hour ago

UAE delivers food aid to Tairm and Hadramaut in Ye ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia appoints new Energy Minister

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Protect children from cyber dangers

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.