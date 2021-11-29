UrduPoint.com

IIUI: IRI Holds Workshop On 'Paigham E Pakistan'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:03 PM

IIUI: IRI holds workshop on 'Paigham e Pakistan'

Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies of Islamic Research Institute (IRI), International Islamic University (IIU,) here on Monday organized 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' training workshops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies of Islamic Research Institute (IRI), International Islamic University (IIU,) here on Monday organized 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' training workshops.

During the training, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq, DG, IRI shared the aims and objectives of the workshop with the participants.

During three days of the workshop, the participants were mainly trained about the importance of the narrative, whereas lectures were delivered about the role of academia in the peace building and countering violent extremism. Afterwards, interactive sessions were conducted and strategy for Countrywide Training Workshops was discussed and finalized.

The workshop was concluded by Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director, HEC and Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, IIU, Islamabad chaired the concluding session.

The workshop was attended by participants from diversified communities including academia, media, civil society and representatives from the development sector.

In the second phase of the training workshops of Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, Islamic research Institute renowned scholars were participants as Master Trainers of the workshop from different communicates including academia, media, civil society and social development.

Khurshid Nadeem, Dr. A.Q. Suhaib, BZU, Multan; Dr. Muhammad Rizwan from University of Haripur and Dr. Muhammad Ali, VC, QAU were resource persons of three days training workshop.

The workshop was concluded by Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative of Prime Minister for Religious Harmony as Chief Guest while Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, IG, Islamabad Police was Guest of Honor.

Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, IIU, Islamabad chaired the concluding session.

