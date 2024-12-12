IIUI, Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation collaborate to offer scholarships to students

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation on Thursday, aimed at providing scholarships to academically able and deserving students of the university, as well as creating opportunities for their professional growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation on Thursday, aimed at providing scholarships to academically able and deserving students of the university, as well as creating opportunities for their professional growth.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at IIUI’s new campus, where Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, President IIUI and Khalid Irshad Sufi, Executive Director of Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation, signed the document. The agreement underscores to support five financially needy students who demonstrate exceptional academic performance.

Additionally, the MoU includes provisions for financial and logistical assistance to differently-abled students, covering hostel and other associated requirements. Both parties also agreed to organize career counseling seminars through collaborative efforts.

During the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed expressed gratitude on behalf of the IIUI community.

He highlighted the transparent scholarship scrutiny system in place at the university and emphasized the importance of such initiatives in building the society. He remarked that IIUI serves both national and international students, and collaborations like this are pivotal for societal development.

He reaffirmed the university's commitment to supporting deserving and able students through a merit-based approach, considering both academic excellence and financial need.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Irshad Sufi shared that Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation was among the pioneers in initiating scholarships in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission.

He reiterated the foundation’s dedication to providing merit-based scholarships as a guardian of students’ educational journeys.

He also introduced the “Behbud-e-Waldain Fund” and shared that the foundation has already awarded 9,000 scholarships to date. He appreciated IIUI’s stringent scholarship scrutiny mechanism, describing it as a model for transparency and fairness.

Earlier, Nuzhat Zareen, Director of University Advancement and Financial Aid (UAFA), briefed attendees about the office’s activities, focusing on scholarships and institutional linkages.

Dr. Abdul Rashid, Director General of the International Institute of Islamic Economics (IIIE) and Head of the Scholarship Committee, elaborated on the strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) followed in scholarship selection and the robust merit criteria employed during the process.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Sajid Mehmood, Vice Chairman of the IIUI’s Scholarship Award Committee, members of the Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation delegation, and officials from IIUI.