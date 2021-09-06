IIUI launches E-office database on trial basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :International Islamic University (IIU) for digitization and paperless environment in the university, an E-office database has been launched on the trial basis that was personally reviewed and used by Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President of the university.

A file on trial basis was initiated that was routed to the Worthy President through various channels including Vice President A&F and Director President, office.

IIUI will be the pioneer university to adopt the E-office database launched by the Ministry of Information and Technology. Earlier, the university had also organized a training workshop regarding this app.

IIUI President said on the occasion that a paperless environment in the university and addition of advanced technologies are the most important goals and soon the E-office database shall be launched across the campus.

He added that the E-office database shall help in minimizing the unnecessary delay in execution of tasks and it will also help in expediting the work progress.

Dr. Hathal said we are in a dire need to compete with the world and the university is keen to revamp the infrastructure as well as the official dealing such as addition of the E-office, revamping the classrooms and utilizing the latest technology.

Vice President, A&F, Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani commenting on the launch of the trail said that it is the start of a new journey in the light of the vision of IIUI President.

He said that as per vision of IIUI President, digitization and efficient working are the top priorities of the administration and no stone will be left unturned to make IIU a dynamic and leading seat of learning as per contemporary requirements.