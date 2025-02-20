IIUI launches plantation drive to promote environmental sustainability

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has launched an extensive plantation drive aimed at enhancing greenery and promoting environmental sustainability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has launched an extensive plantation drive aimed at enhancing greenery and promoting environmental sustainability.

IIUI aims to plant 5000 saplings in this drive. In its initial phase, 350 saplings were planted across the university’s new campus.

The initiative was formally inaugurated by Rector IIUI, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, who was joined by President IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, and Vice President Prof. Dr. Abdul Rahman.

The event was also attended by Deans, the In-charge of the Female Campus, Heads of Departments, the Director of Administration, students, and officials from the Horticulture Department.

Faculty members and officers actively participated in planting saplings following the formal ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, Rector IIUI emphasized the collective responsibility of environmental conservation. He urged every individual to plant at least two saplings and proposed a mechanism ensuring that those who plant trees take responsibility for their care. He underscored the importance of prioritizing this campaign within the university’s broader initiatives.

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed lauded the efforts of the Horticulture Department, highlighting the crucial role of academic institutions in advocating climate-conscious policies and raising public awareness.

“Universities are not only centers of learning but also key influencers in shaping policy forums and fostering a clean and green environment,” he remarked.

Dr. Inam-ul-Haq, in his briefing, revealed that the plantation campaign is being supported by Allied Bank, while discussions are underway with the sponsorship of the Canadian government for the establishment of a dedicated olive garden on campus. He further shared that the Environment Department has engaged multiple organizations to expand the initiative and strengthen climate-friendly efforts.

It was also apprised that IIUI aims to expand its green initiatives with several key projects. An olive plantation project, in collaboration with the PK Oil Seed Board, is set to introduce sustainable olive cultivation on campus. Additionally, urban forestation efforts will be strengthened through partnerships with organizations like Helping Hand NGO to enhance green spaces and improve air quality.

The university is also working towards establishing a botanical garden, actively seeking donors and partners to support its development. This initiative will serve as both an educational resource and an environmental conservation effort.